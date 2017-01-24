Lake Mary, FL, January 24, 2017 - FARO® (NASDAQ: FARO), the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement and imaging solutions for factory metrology, product design, construction BIM/CIM, public safety-forensics and 3D solutions and services applications, announces the release of a next generation of Laser Trackers. The new FARO Laser Tracker Vantage product family (www.faro.com/tracker) sets a new price/performance standard for addressing challenges in large-scale metrology including, but not limited to, assembly alignment, part and assembly inspection, machine installation and alignment, and reverse engineering.

The FARO Vantage product family consists of two high performance models, the VantageE with an operating range of 25 meters and the VantageS with an operating range of 80 meters. Both compact models offer industry leading portability with an integrated master control unit (MCU), hot swappable batteries that eliminate the need for AC power and cabling, and industrial grade Wi-Fi for reliable, wireless communications. This set of advanced features, along with a single carrying case, enables easy transport between job sites and/or locations within the factory by a single user.

The new FARO Vantage Laser Tracker platform is the first that utilizes FARO RemoteControlsTM (patent pending) for advanced control of the system using a mobile phone or tablet device. The mobile device not only controls the movements of the laser tracker but also delivers enhanced functionality such as live video feed from targeting cameras so that a single operator can now easily control the laser tracker from anywhere in the measurement area. Also included are innovative workflow management features such as remote accuracy checks and programmable remote warm-up so the user can schedule the device to turn on in advance and make it ready for immediate operation when the operator arrives.

FARO RemoteControlsTM also includes next generation functionality where the laser beam can be automatically reestablished with a simple set of gestures, indoors or outdoors. This dramatically improves efficiency and productivity by eliminating the challenge of a broken laser beam and the need to manually reacquire the target. Finally, FARO RemoteControlsTM significantly reduces user training by dramatically increasing the ease of use for the operator.

Both FARO VantageS and FARO VantageE fully support FARO’s patented Super 6DoF (Degrees of Freedom) TrackArm solution, which enables a Vantage Tracker and a FARO ScanArm®, or multiple ScanArms, to work together to create an integrated 3D measurement solution across a single coordinate system. Super 6DoF completely eliminates line-of sight challenges and significantly expands measurement range while maintaining superior accuracy with two instruments-in-one operation.

“The new FARO Vantage Laser Tracker product line is proven effective for the most environmentally challenging applications as it is tested to rigorous International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards for shock and vibration, tested for extreme thermal conditions and is IP52 rated for dust and water resistance,” stated Simon Raab, Ph.D., FARO’s President and CEO. “We are very conscious of our role as an innovator in this space, but we are even more conscious that it is our responsibility to innovate with the end user experience as the main driver. The New Vantage Laser Tracker series provides a combination of innovation in usability along with value driven pricing that sets a new, highly accessible price/performance standard for laser trackers in large scale precision measurement. We are confident that the breakthroughs offered in the FARO Vantage platform will make it the go-to option for a variety of demanding factory metrology applications.”

The FARO Vantage product family is available for immediate shipment and can be seen by requesting a web demonstration at the following link: www.faro.com/tracker-demo

About FARO

FARO is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement, imaging and realization technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes.

FARO's global headquarters are located in Lake Mary, Florida. The Company also has a technology center and manufacturing facility consisting of approximately 90,400 square feet located in Exton, Pennsylvania containing research and development, manufacturing and service operations of our FARO Laser TrackerTM and FARO Cobalt Array 3D Imager product lines. The Company's European regional headquarters is located in Stuttgart, Germany and its Asia Pacific regional headquarters is located in Singapore. FARO has other offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Switzerland, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Australia and Japan.

More information is available at http://www.faro.com