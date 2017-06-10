Careers | Investor Relations
FARO® is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement, imaging and realization technology.
The company develops and manufactures leading edge solutions that enable high-precision 3D capture, measurement and analysis across a variety of industries including manufacturing, construction, engineering and public safety.

WE CREATE UNIQUE VALUE AND SUPPORT OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE FOR OUR CUSTOMERS BY:

• Enabling faster, more accurate, compelling and useable 3D documentation 
• Accelerating execution timelines • Minimizing in field 3D documentation and measurement times 
• Shrinking margin impacting scrap and rework costs • Reducing development risk

3D Manufacturing
3D Manufacturing

3D Manufacturing

The Measure of Success®

FARO provides a full portfolio of turnkey, 3D measurement solutions for actionable manual and automated inspection of any part, component or final assembly to streamline and maximize efficiencies across the manufacturing process.

Learn more

CONSTRUCTION BIM
CONSTRUCTION BIM

CONSTRUCTION BIM

Informed Lifecycle

FARO provides 3D solutions for as-built data capturing and 3D visualization of architecture, engineering and construction projects that allow AEC professionals to quickly and accurately extract desired 2D and 3D documentation and deliverables.

Learn more

3D DESIGN
3D DESIGN

3D DESIGN

Digital Creation

FARO develops portable 3D digitization solutions designed to capture complex geometries of prototypes, products and assemblies to increase the efficiency in product development.

Learn more

PUBLIC SAFETY-FORENSICS
PUBLIC SAFETY-FORENSICS

PUBLIC SAFETY-FORENSICS

Preserve. Prepare. Protect.

FARO provides revolutionary forensics solutions for crime, crash and fire investigators that digitally capture the scene, analyze the data in 3D, and enable compelling and persuasive presentations.

Learn more

Photonics
Photonics

Photonics

Steering Innovation

FARO designs and manufactures high-precision laser scan heads, Ethernet-based smart controllers, and advanced processing software to provide integrated steering solutions for a wide range of marking applications.

Learn more

